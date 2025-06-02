Too shy to be a hairdresser, they said -- now Julie's Louth salon is up for award

A mum who was told she would never make a hairdresser is now celebrating a prestigious award nomination for her salon in Louth.

Julie Meadows, born and bred in the town, runs Snippets, on Eastgate, which has reached the East Midlands regional final of the Englands Business Awards.

"I am thrilled,” said Julie, 54. “All I ever wanted to do when I was at school was become a hairdresser.

"But I was always told that I had no chance because I was too shy and retiring. When I look back now, I am quite proud of what I have achieved.”

The Snippets hair salon at Eastgate in Louth which has been nominated for an award.

Julie worked in other hair salons before she took over Snippets in 2016 on a rental agreement with landlady Tina Roache, whose husband had run the business until passing away. The salon has been hugely successful under her leadership.

"I couldn’t have predicted how well it has gone,” she said. “I have some lovely ladies as customers, some of whom have been with me for 20 years.

"Without them, the salon wouldn’t have continued. I think they find it cosy and comfortable, with its home-from-home atmosphere.

"I must also mention fellow hairdresser Amy Melton, who rents a chair within the salon. She has been my rock for the last two-and-a-half years.”

Julie, 40-year-old Amy and their respective husbands, Shane and Wayne, will travel down to Nottingham for the final this Sunday (June 8), which is, coincidentally, the same date as when Julie began at Snippets.

The salon will be up against others in the hairdressing category, hoping to win a trophy and the right to add a special motif or badge to all the business’s letterheads and advertising and promotional material.

The annual competition, run by a marketing agency, aims to find the best businesses up and down the country.

Julie does not know who nominated Snippets, but votes from members of the public have been stacking up ever since.

The judges also like to hear from voters about any achievements or deserving praise for their chosen business. So they are sure to be impressed by the work for charity that Julie and Snippets do every Christmas, collecting unwanted toys and gifts to be handed out as presents for less well-off children in the Louth area.