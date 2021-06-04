Top 30 places to buy fish and chips in Lincolnshire this National Fish and Chip Day - as voted by you

Enjoy the nation's favourite dish at a chippy near you on National Fish and Chip Day, June 4.

Today (June 4) is National Fish and Chip Day so there is never a batter time to support your local chippy. And to top it all, experts say Britain's favourite dish is healthier than you would think.

National Fish and Chip Day is championed by trade organisation, The National Edible Oil Distributors Association (NEODA), who represent all the major refiners, key packers and distributors of edible oils as well as suppliers of non-oil products (such as batter mix, sausages, packaging, range manufacturers and potato preservatives) in the UK.

It originated to raise funds for the Fishermen’s Mission charity. Fishing continues to be the most dangerous peacetime occupation with a one in 14 chance of being killed at work. Funds generated through National Fish & Chip day allow the Fishermen’s Mission to continue to provide Welfare and Emergency services to Fishermen and their families.

But is doesn't need a national day to show how popular the dish is.

One of our readers, Rosemary Houghton, told us she travels 17 miles to go to her favourite chippy, Parkinson's in Louth.

"It's best fish and chips in town - been going there 20 years," she said.

According to a survey by hotel booking platform, Hoo, a portion of fish and chips is also the most popular food choice for people visiting the seaside.

Seventy-two per cent said it was their favourite beachside snacks, compared with the good old 99 ice-cream also remaining popular (19%). Eating and drinking remains the most social activity at 39 per cent.

But can we eat them guilt free? The truth is that fish and chips are one of the healthiest takeaway foods available. A portion of fish and chips is a nutritionally rich meal including protein, carbohydrate, vitamins B6 and B12, vitamin C, iron, calcium, phosphorous, as well as trace elements iodine, fluorine, zinc and dietary fibre.

Do they make you fat? Fish and chips contain on average 48 grams of fat. Compare this with a sandwich that you might buy at lunch time including cheese and ham with mayo, that sandwich contains an average of 52 grams of fat! Any one food stuff cannot be linked to the current obesity epidemic but an independent sole trader is a much easier target for the television cameras than a large multinational chain burger company.

An average portion of fish and chips contains 861 calories - less than your average curry such as the nation’s favourite chicken tikka masala, with pilau rice and a nan bread at 1,340 calories. Fish and chips can be enjoyed as part of a healthy diet, simply eat a healthy midday meal and enjoy your fish super! And don’t forget that fish is full of Omega oils which are shown to have a number of healthy benefits.

TOP 30 FISH AND CHIP SHOPS IN LINCOLNSHIRE

Lincolnshire World asked our readers which were their favourite fish and chip shops. The most choicer seems to be in the Boston and Skegness areas but everywhere has their favourites. This is what you told us (in no particular order):

1 Seaview Fisheries, Sea View Road, Skegness

2 Trawlers Catch, Grand Parade, Skegness

3 Marina Fish and Chips, The Green, Chapel St Leonards

4 Harry Ramsbottoms, Grand Parade, Skegness

5 Bridge Chippy, Burgh Road, Burgh le Marsh

6 Suttons Fish 'n' Chips, Wainfleet

7 Mermaid Fisheries, South Street, Horncastle

8 Mantles Fish and Chips, St Lawrence Street, Horncastle

9Reg Archers Fish and Chips, Withham Road, Woodhall Spa

10 Flinders, Donington

11 Greyfriers, Horbling Lane, Stickney

12 Ted West, Eastwood Road, Boston

13 Codfather, Station Road, Kirton

14 Sutterton Fish and Chip Shop, Spalding Road, Sutterton.

15 Henry's Fish & Chips, Skirbeck Road, Boston

16 Tates Fish and Chips, New Steet, Boston

17 Frydays Fish and Chips, Woodville Road, Boston

18 Eagles Fish and Chips, Main Ridge, Boston,

19 Queen Street Fish & Chip Shop, Sleaford

20 Elite Fish and Chip Bar, Grantham Road, Sleaford

21 Sunnys Plaice, Jermyn Street, Sleaford

22 Harbour Lights, Main Street, Mareham le Fen

23 Oxford Street Fisheries, Market Rasen

24 Wragby Fish Bar, Market Place, Wragby

25, Davenport's, Eastgate, Louth

26 Hunters Fish and Chips, Newmarket, Louth

27 Parkinson's, Eastgate, Louth

28 Fish & Chik, Park Avenue Louth

29 Pete's Chippy, Ingoldmells