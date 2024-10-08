Top Barn Timber Frames launch new line of oak porches

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A porch is more than just an entryway; it is the first impression of your home. A beautifully crafted timber porch from Top Barn Timber Frames can transform the facade of your house, creating a welcoming and elegant entrance.

Top Barn Timber Frames was launched in January 2021 and in the few years since has completed numerous timber framing projects, from small canopy porches to full oak framed houses. As the projects get bigger and more exciting, the one thing that is still always of high demand are oak framed porches.

Charlotte Penn, Joint MD and co-owner of TBTF says: “all of our porches are handcrafted in the workshop. We don’t let anything leave that isn’t to our high standards, and that shows in our repeat work and 5-star reviews.”

Each porch in the range is constructed using time-honoured techniques, including mortice and tenon joints, which have been used for centuries to create strong and durable structures. This method not only ensures the longevity of the porch but also adds an authentic touch of historical craftsmanship to your home.

Traditional Porch designs from the Top Barn Timber Frames website.

“Up to this point we have designed and supplied every oak porch bespoke for our customers. However, we launched the traditional porch range to streamline the process and allow our customers to build a package with us depending on the level of service they require. The base prices are based on receiving an oak porch in kit form, with the ability to tag on extras such as porch installation, oak rafters, and oak sarking board.” says Charlotte.

Proud of their Lincolnshire heritage the porches have been named after locations across Lincolnshire; Lincoln, Osgodby, Louth, Boston, Grantham, Stamford, Grimsby and Horncastle.

Despite the nod to Lincolnshire, Top Barn Timber Frames will install porches across surrounding counties and all of the porches can be supplied across the mainland UK in a kit form to allow customers to build on site themselves.

Oak is the material of choice for the traditional porches, and for good reason. Known for its strength, durability, and natural beauty, oak has been used in construction for centuries. Its rich grain and warm tones add a touch of elegance and sophistication to any home. Additionally, oak is highly resistant to pests and decay, making it an ideal material for outdoor structures that need to withstand the elements.

Top Barn Timber Frames bespoke porch completed in 2022

A well-designed porch can significantly enhance the curb appeal of your home. It serves as a focal point, drawing the eye and creating a sense of balance and harmony. The traditional porch range is designed to complement the existing architecture of your home, seamlessly blending with the overall aesthetic. This not only improves the appearance of your home but can also increase its market value.

If you’re considering adding a traditional timber porch to your home contact Top Barn Timber Frames today to discuss your project and discover how they can bring your vision to life. The team is ready to answer any questions you may have and provide you with a personalised quote.