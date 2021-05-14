Town Crier welcomes new cafe-bar and supports animals in need

Town Crier, David Summers

The cafe-bar, in High Street, has been described as “a stylish Continental Café-Bar, with a casual ambience inspired by the relaxed café culture of Ipanema in Brazil.”

The venue has beautiful decor with exclusive gifts for all the family, and they are the only local stockists of Inis products, inspired by the sea.

The Town Crier promoted the new business this morning (Friday), and tomorrow morning (Saturday) at 10am he will be promoting a table top sale out Sutton Pets to raise funds to help animals in need.

The Ice Rock Cafe in High Street, Sutton on Sea.

Later on Saturday he will be doing a ‘welcoming cry’ at the run ups to the beach, and he will also be doing a ‘welcome day’ on Sunday morning from 11am.

Mr Summers said: “I’ll be socially distancing at all events, but still hope to add a bit of colour and a smile to your day.”