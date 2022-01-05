A visual of how Horncastle's new Co-op funeral home will look. EMN-211230-111638001

Lincolnshire Co-op has submitted a planning application for the relocation of Horncastle Funeral Home from the Market Place to the vacant 16 Bridge Street.

Under recently submitted plans, the funeral home, one of 22 funeral homes run by Lincolnshire Co-op would relocate from Horncastle’s Market Place to the formerly Travis Perkins building merchants.

The existing funeral branch in Horncastle has limited accessibility due to the layout of the building, and the new site would offer an increased mortuary capacity for the dignified care of the deceased, given that delays between a death and the subsequent funeral are now typically greater than two weeks, as well as all facilities being all on one floor to accommodate elderly or disabled users - the reception, interview lounge, WC, chapel of rest and ante room.

The current 16 Bridge Street, formerly Travis Perkins building. EMN-211230-111656001

There will also include 13 car parking spaces for visitors, as well as two internal car parking spaces for employees and visitors.

Original building facades would be retained and repaired where necessary, with materials detailing used within the proposal have been selected to enhance the appearance of the immediate local environment and to ensure the building blends in with the rest of the town.

The proposed design references the building’s history, informed by images obtained from The Horncastle History & Heritage Society.

The plan also features the creation of a second, self-contained unit, which the Co-op intend to let out to a single tenant, along with the dedicated service yard, which will appeal to a business wishing to establish themselves in this part of the county, or who require larger accommodation in which to expand.

The trees currently existing on the plot are to remain.

Lincolnshire Co-op’s Head of Funeral Services David Dernley said: “We have operated our funeral business from the centre of Horncastle town for many years and would like to ensure our services can remain in the heart of the community for the long-term future.

“The service has outgrown its current premises and we believe the proposed plans meet our requirements and those of our clients and will enhance the appearance of the building to a level consistent with the high standards of service which will be provided.