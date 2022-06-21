Tree-mendous new gin flavour at South Ormsby

Tristan Jorgensen with Lincolnshire Life Taste of Excellence Award

The award-winning Massingberd-Mundy Distillery, located on the South Ormsby Estate, has released its next limited edition run of its highly sought Oak Aged Gin.

Aged with oak from a naturally felled tree which grew on the Estate for 150 years, Massingberd-Mundy Distillery’s Oak Aged Gin combines the characteristics of Britain’s two favourite spirits; gin and whisky.

Infused with the finest Tahitian vanilla and oak aged, the gin is limited to just 100 bottles.

Oak Aged Gin from Massingberd-Mundy Distillery.

Head distiller, Tristan Jørgensen, said that his new Oak-Aged gin is a particularly special creation as it combines his expertise in gin with his love of whisky production:

“Our limited edition Oak Aged Gin is a mash-up of my two favourite drinks; gin and whisky and I’m really proud of it because it brings me right back to working as a mash and stillman at Laphroaig.

“To produce this, we infuse our award-winning juniper-led Burrell’s Dry Gin with Tahitian vanilla and gently age it with wood chips taken from a magnificent tree which fell in a storm just a short walk from the distillery. Since it fell, the tree has been carefully seasoned and dried at a local sawmill and I’ve been lucky enough to use some of it to flavour these gins.

“Because oak has such a powerful flavour, we use it to age the gin for just under two weeks to get the smoky, caramel tones to blend perfectly with the more subtle tastes of juniper and the creamy, slightly nutty flavour of Tahitian vanilla.

“I absolutely love this gin and I hope we’ll be able to produce more of it in future, but, for now, it’s a strictly limited run of just 100 bottles and once it’s gone, it’s gone.”

Massingberd-Mundy Distillery’s Oak Aged Gin is only available from the South Ormsby Estate website while stocks last.

Since the launch of its first spirits in 2020, Massingberd-Mundy Distillery has quickly become one of the most prestigious distilleries in the region, winning a series of local, national and international accolades. These include awards from the World Gin Awards, The IWSC, The Gin Guide and the Craft Gin Club.