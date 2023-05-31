Register
​Treetop scene to be seen on TV

If you spot a familiar tree-top location a popular daytime TV show, it may be because part of the opening scenes were filmed in Woodhall Spa!
By Rachel Armitage
Published 31st May 2023, 10:00 BST
Updated 31st May 2023, 10:32 BST
Treetop Hideaways were chosen as a filming location for Channel 4 show Grand Designs, with presenter Kevin McCloud visiting the site.

The crew took drone footage of the lakes and woodland, which will be used as an introduction to their new series, then homing in on Treetop's Kingfishers Perch, where Kevin McCloud filmed his scene.

Jenny Caswell, owner of Treetop Hideaways, said “It was a great pleasure to show Kevin around.

One of the treehouses.One of the treehouses.
One of the treehouses.

"He was so interested in the history of the family-owned woodland, how we got the idea of developing the treehouses and how the build went. It was such a great experience showing him around and talking with him.”

Treetop Hideaways’ 17 acre woodland has been in Jenny’s family for generations, and Jenny created her magical and enchanting treetop escape – Treetop Hideaways to recreate her memories from her own childhood adventures and grown-up travels.

Boasting six luxurious treehouses set among the mature woodland and meandering lakes, Jenny opened her doors to guests in June 2021. Since then she has welcomed hundreds of guests to her treehouse and been nominated for several travel awards.

But Jenny said the best compliment she could ever receive is to see her guests happy, relaxed and enjoying their stay.

“To see them return again and again is so special,” she said.

