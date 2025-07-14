Tributes to pioneer who helped make Grimsby a world leader in green energy

Tributes have been paid to a pioneering figure behind Grimsby’s emergence as a world leader in offshore wind.

‘Sir’ Kurt Christensen, a fish auctioneer who saw the huge potential of green energy in its infancy, has passed away after a short illness, bravely fought. He was 73.

Knighted twice by his native Denmark, from where he emigrated with his fishing family as a young boy, he helped welcome the major operators in offshore wind, setting up a business to cater for their every need in the port, and going on to commission and own early crew transfer vessels serving the near-shore wind farms.

He was part of the original regional support group, Grimsby Renewables Partnership, becoming a director when formalised as a member organisation, and continuing to serve on the board of Humber Marine & Renewables when it merged with Team Humber Marine Alliance.

Kurt Christensen, pictured with his first offshore wind vessel, tool runner Support 1.

The first-class royal recognition from across the North Sea - Decoration of Knight, first degree of the Order of Dannabrog - was given in 2012 for helping foster relations in offshore wind, having also served as Danish Consul for the region. For many who knew him, that was his mark. A convener, collaborator, ambassador, lobbyist and, undoubtedly, a champion.

In 2023 his immense contribution was recognised at the Humber Renewables Awards, with Hull and Humber Chamber of Commerce also having presented him with their highest accolade at the Northern Lincolnshire Business Awards in 2016.

Born in Denmark in 1952, he arrived on the Humber as a three-year-old, initially living in Hessle, before crossing to Grimsby while still a child. The family had moved with his father, Aage, a seine netter skipper. Although fascinated by vessels, Kurt was encouraged to stay shoreside, and as a 15-year-old went to work for Chapman’s as a trainee fish auctioneer, moving to Tom Sleight, then returning to Chapman’s before launching his own eponymous business.

He regularly sold catches on the market, and went on to establish a successful vessel agency operation, landing, settling and restocking trawlers. The latter saw contacts forged that would eventually propel him into wind.

Corrine Barry, Net Zero Director at RWE, said: “Kurt was one of the first people I met when I arrived in Grimsby to start my journey in offshore wind. I’ll never forget how he made me feel so welcome. He introduced me to everyone, gave me a tour of the area, and shared his incredible knowledge of the industry and the region’s rich maritime heritage.

“Kurt wasn’t just a colleague; he quickly became a friend and a true mentor. He was a gentleman in every sense of the word, kind, passionate, and always ready to help others find their way in this industry he loved so much.”

Tue Lippert, Orsted’s first construction project manager to be based in the town, said: “Kurt meant the world to me and my family coming to Grimsby for the construction of Westermost Rough.

“When he heard my doubts about using Grimsby as a construction harbour, he cleared three days in his calendar and introduced me to all the right people. He took me on a tour and showed me all the good spots around Grimsby and introduced me to his wonderful wife, Carol.

"This convinced me that I should bring my family and the construction site to Grimsby. This was a good choice and the legacy remains – all thanks to ‘Uncle Kurt’.

“A true gentleman, a visionary in his own right, a local patriot, a real character and a true friend has passed, and I will miss him tremendously.”

Grimsby & Cleethorpes MP Melanie Onn described him as an “absolute hero for the town of Grimsby,” while Rob Walsh, North East Lincolnshire Council’s recently departed chief executive, added: “In the years to come, when this period of Grimsby's history is considered, the rise of offshore wind will doubtless feature - rightly and significantly so. And Kurt's name will feature prominently too. A pioneer, an ambassador and a true gentleman.”

A proud family man, Kurt leaves his wife Carol, sons Bjorn and Carsten, and three grandchildren, Conni, Jacob and Neve.

Carol, whom he married at Old Clee Church in 1973, said: “Kurt meant so much to so many, and we’re incredibly proud of all he achieved and how he was held in such high esteem. We’re humbled by the outpouring of love for a man we held so dear.

“While work was such a large part of his life, above all else he loved spending time at home with us. He was never happier than when surrounded by his family. Kurt was a doting husband, father and grandfather. He enjoyed a full and fascinating life, and for that we are truly grateful.”

Charitable donations in lieu of flowers are being welcomed for the RNLI and St Andrew’s Hospice in Grimsby. Funeral details are being confirmed.