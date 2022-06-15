Two in two weeks - council receives another application to turn a vacant unit in Boston town centre into a 24-hour adult gaming centre

A floorplan and elevation document submitted as part of the application.

This latest bid has been made by Chongie Entertainment and concerns the former Cash Generator premises, in Emery Lane.

Chongie Entertainment is a relatively new entrant to the adult gaming market, having only received its licence last year. It has ambitions of opening 20 ‘Little Vegas’ sites in two years and currently has branches in London, Crawley, Reading, Luton and Peterborough.

In documents submitted to the council, agents JMS Planning & Development state that the Boston site would create eight jobs, bring a vacant unit back into use, and ‘increase the vitality and viability of the centre’.

The former Cash Generator, in High Street, along Emery Lane, Boston.

Making the case for such centres, it writes: “Town centres clearly have a “changing function” and there is an increasing role for leisure and service uses in contributing to the overall success of town centres across the country, particularly in a post-pandemic world. In this regard, many businesses have been impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic and the rate of vacant units in many town centres is high, however this can partially be resolved by supporting leisure and service uses in these areas.”