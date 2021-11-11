Two local contractors appointed for first phase of work set to begin next month on new Sleaford business park

Work is set to start on site in December for Sleaford Moor Enterprise Park. EMN-211111-164523001

North Kesteven District Council is creating the £56 million enterprise park on 37 acres of land off Pride Parkway in Sleaford to provide the space businesses need to grow, unlocking new opportunities for the district’s economy and communities including the potential for up to 500 jobs.

The council also intends for Sleaford Moor Enterprise Park to lead by example with various energy efficiency and environmentally conscious measures in place throughout.

Units on the site will benefit from various features including solar panels, energy efficient insulation and electric vehicle charging points or shelters. Meanwhile, features around them on the site will include native tree and self-watering planting areas sculpted to use rainwater, hedging and a wildflower meadow to support pollinators. Provision would be made for other wildlife too with bat and bird boxes, hedgehog homes and also log piles for reptiles and insects, explains the council.

NKDC chief executive Ian Fytche and Leader Coun Richard Wright, on site at Sleaford Moor Enterprise Park when preliminary archaeological tests were being carried out this summer. EMN-211111-164452001

Smith Construction based in Heckington has won the main build and construction contract, wirth around £8.5 million, to deliver phase one of the enterprise park, which consists of nine business units ranging from 1,292 to 2,034 sq ft in one plot and six grow-on units ranging from 3,003 to 5,102 sq ft in another plot. Work to build the first units is planned to begin in December 2021.

This contract won by Smith Construction also includes the strategic infrastructure and construction works on the site including the civils and spine road construction.

Harlaxton Engineering, based in Grantham, has won a contract worth around £2 million to deliver the site-wide utilities connections, which will allow businesses to operate from Sleaford Moor Enterprise Park once built and operational. Work behind the scenes to deliver this has already begun.

North Kesteven District Council Leader Coun Richard Wright said: “It’s incredible to share news that two local contractors have been appointed to help us deliver our £56 million Sleaford Moor Enterprise Park following a detailed tender process. We’re proud to bring them both on board.

The proposed layout of how the enterpruise park may look. EMN-211111-164503001

“Their appointment means work to build phase one of the units on Sleaford Moor Enterprise Park can start as soon as December, and we hope will be complete by the end of 2023.

“Meanwhile we’re continuing to respond to a range of enquiries from businesses interested in Sleaford Moor Enterprise Park and the units available, and this is certainly something to be proud of too. This substantial interest in the park – despite the fact we remain in the midst of a pandemic – is proof in hand that North Kesteven is a wonderful place to live, work and invest in.”

Ken Smith, Managing Director of Smith Construction, said: “Smith Construction, as a locally based company, are both pleased and proud to have secured this most prestigious contract for North Kesteven District Council.

“It is good to see community projects benefiting and boosting the local community by using local labour and new apprentices. We are looking forward to works starting very soon, working alongside fellow local contractor, Harlaxton

An indicative drawing of how the eco-friendly area of the enterprise park would look. EMN-211111-164534001

Engineering.”

Lucy Mair, Managing Director of Harlaxton Engineering Services said: “We are delighted to have secured the multi utilities contract with North Kesteven District Council to design and construct the electric, gas and water infrastructure

to Sleaford Moor Enterprise Park.

“It is exciting to play a major role in developing and servicing such a high profile employment site and as a local company and employer, to be working in partnership with the council to deliver a successful project.”

Banks Long and Co is marketing agent for the site. Director William Wall said: “We are delighted to see this exciting project move onto the next phase, with two local companies being awarded contracts. We have already received substantial interest in this unique eco-friendly development, and as construction starts we only expect this to grow.”