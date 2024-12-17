Two Seas Hotels acquires Damons Hotel in Lincoln
The freehold of the 48-bedroom hotel has been acquired by Two Seas Hotels, marking the latest expansion of the group’s growing portfolio of properties.
Two Seas Hotels Director, Imran Zaman, commented on the sale: “We are thrilled to welcome Damons Hotel to our portfolio. This property represents an excellent opportunity, and we are exploring a rebranding strategy to enhance its identity and appeal.”
Alistair Greenhalgh, Fleurets North West Divisional Director, added: “It is clear that market confidence has returned to the hotel transactional sector, as this sale attracted significant interest and was completed within two months of the agreement being finalised. This is a clear example of our ability to transact hotels in a swift and successful manner. We cater to a wide range of buyer requirements across various hotel classes."
For hotel and pub owners considering a sale, or those simply seeking insights into the current market, Fleurets welcomes inquiries at 0161 683 5445 or via email at [email protected].