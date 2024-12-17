Two Seas Hotels acquires Damons Hotel in Lincoln

By Jessica Leslie
Contributor
Published 17th Dec 2024, 16:33 BST
Updated 17th Dec 2024, 16:40 BST
Damon's Hotel, interior.Damon's Hotel, interior.
Damon's Hotel, interior.
Leisure property specialists, Fleurets, are pleased to announce the successful sale of the Damons Hotel in Lincoln, which completed in just two months.

The freehold of the 48-bedroom hotel has been acquired by Two Seas Hotels, marking the latest expansion of the group’s growing portfolio of properties.

Two Seas Hotels Director, Imran Zaman, commented on the sale: “We are thrilled to welcome Damons Hotel to our portfolio. This property represents an excellent opportunity, and we are exploring a rebranding strategy to enhance its identity and appeal.”

Alistair Greenhalgh, Fleurets North West Divisional Director, added: “It is clear that market confidence has returned to the hotel transactional sector, as this sale attracted significant interest and was completed within two months of the agreement being finalised. This is a clear example of our ability to transact hotels in a swift and successful manner. We cater to a wide range of buyer requirements across various hotel classes."

For hotel and pub owners considering a sale, or those simply seeking insights into the current market, Fleurets welcomes inquiries at 0161 683 5445 or via email at [email protected].

