Two Seas Hotels acquires Damons Hotel in Lincoln

Damon's Hotel, interior.

Leisure property specialists, Fleurets, are pleased to announce the successful sale of the Damons Hotel in Lincoln, which completed in just two months.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The freehold of the 48-bedroom hotel has been acquired by Two Seas Hotels, marking the latest expansion of the group’s growing portfolio of properties.

Two Seas Hotels Director, Imran Zaman, commented on the sale: “We are thrilled to welcome Damons Hotel to our portfolio. This property represents an excellent opportunity, and we are exploring a rebranding strategy to enhance its identity and appeal.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alistair Greenhalgh, Fleurets North West Divisional Director, added: “It is clear that market confidence has returned to the hotel transactional sector, as this sale attracted significant interest and was completed within two months of the agreement being finalised. This is a clear example of our ability to transact hotels in a swift and successful manner. We cater to a wide range of buyer requirements across various hotel classes."

For hotel and pub owners considering a sale, or those simply seeking insights into the current market, Fleurets welcomes inquiries at 0161 683 5445 or via email at [email protected].