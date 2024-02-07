Steve and Brec Whittemore of YellowBelly Kitchen. Photos: John Aron Photography

YellowBelly Kitchen is the brainchild of husband and wife team Brec and Steve Whitmore, based in their home and converted kitchen in Fulletby.

The idea for the business first came about during lockdown, as Steve noticed a gap in the market for healthy, home-cooked ready meals which are not full of additives.

"I’ve always loved cooking and I’ve done so much travelling all my life and collected ideas and recipes, so I thought it would work to put all those ideas together,” Steve explained.

So Steve and Brec converted their garage into a spacious kitchen with everything they need, and YellowBelly Kitchen has gone from strength to strength, celebrating their second anniversary last week.

The business now offers more than 30 different curries, drawing on Steve’s love of Indian food, as well as traditional meals including cottage, shepherd’s and fish pies, soups, casseroles, and more, all made with local ingredients including Steve’s home-made spice mix, and the meat is all locally sourced.

"Indian food is my speciality and they’ve been really popular,” Steve said, “We’ve got a great relationship with our customers.”

YellowBelly Kitchen can also cater for a wide range of parties, from to large garden parties to intimate dinner dates.

The business also took home the ‘Best Newcomer of the Year’ and finalist in the ‘Best Food to your Door’ Taste of Excellence Awards with Lincolnshire Life Magazine in 2023, which Brec said was one of their proudest moments:

“We also love getting feedback from our customers, when they take the time to leave a positive review it’s so lovely to read their comments, and a lot of our customers come through word of mouth as well.”

Now YellowBelly Kitchen has plans to bring their food further into the community with the launch of their Pop-up Curry Club, which will see a pop-up restaurant offering some of their most popular dishes.

The first of these will take place on Wednesday February 28 at The Hayloft, Bainvalley Cottages in Hemingby. Bookings only – anyone interested in coming along should get in touch by calling 07939 902162 or emailing [email protected]