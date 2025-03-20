UK’s ‘Most Unique Hotel’ goes up for auction – Skegness Alice in Wonderland themed venue given £650,000 price tag

Hatters Hotel in Skegness, which has featured on Channel 4’s Four in a Bed show and was last year named Britain’s Most Unique Hotel, is to go up for auction this month with a £650,000 guide price.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 29-bedroom hotel was bought by Gary and Dee Allen in 2021 and converted into an Alice in Wonderland-themed emporium by the couple, with characters from the Disney film installed throughout the unusual venue. Before its current makeover the building was formerly the Crown Hotel, which closed 30 years ago.

Now Hatters Hotel is due to go under the hammer on 26 March. The 23,000 sq ft building, situated on a 0.8 acre site, will feature among over 90 other properties and plots of land in the next online auction to be held by property auctioneer Pugh, part of Eddisons.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ed Feather, a director at Pugh, said: “The upcoming auction will be a great opportunity to buy this large hotel that has been lovingly transformed into its own version of Wonderland, right here in Skegness.

Hatters Hotel in Skegness, up for auction with Pugh on 26 March with a £650,000 guide price

“The Alice theme is not integral to the building however and the hotel could easily be redesigned with a fresh aesthetic in the hands of new owners. There is also the potential for redevelopment, subject to a buyer gaining the necessary planning consent.

“Residential accommodation is one option and plans have already been drawn to convert part of the property into nine self-contained apartments.”

Situated next to Seacroft golf course, which is ranked as one of the ‘UK top 100’, the hotel is currently configured to include 29 en-suite guest bedrooms, along with several bars, a restaurant and large function rooms that are used for weddings and other events.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The East Lindsey area, which includes Skegness and the nearby Lincolnshire Wolds, continues to attract increasing numbers of visitors, with 4.6 million people visiting in 2023, according to the latest tourism report, with a record spend of over £857m.

Hatters Hotel in Skegness, up for auction with Pugh on 26 March with a £650,000 guide price

Hatters Hotel will be available, along with more than 120 other properties and plots of land, in the Pugh online auction, with bidding opening on 25 March and closing the next day. For more details, viewing arrangements, and bidding information, visit www.pugh-auctions.com