Una Ward, who is celebrating half a century as a hairdresser, is also celebrating a landmark birthday today with her 65th birthday today (Wednesday).

She first qualified as a hairdresser at the age of 15 when she graduated from Grimsby College with a City & Guilds qualification in hairdressing, and started work at a hairdressers in Louth town centre.

Then the opportunity to own the salon came up shortly afterwards when the owners decided to move away, and so at the tender age of 17, she bought the salon with an aunt as a guarantor.

Una ran Una’s Hair Fashions for the next seven years until she left to raise her two children, Scott and Sarah.

When she was ready to go back to work in 1979, Una decided to go mobile, and has been working in and around Louth ever since.

Over the years, Una said she has seen many different hair fashions come and go, and tends to cut the hair of many local care home residents at present.

She said: “I love doing what I do, and I’ve loved being able to be mobile and get around to see lots of different people, it’s been amazing.”