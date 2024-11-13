Homebase in Sleaford. It is unclear whether this is one of the stores to be saved by The Range. Photo: Google

Homebase, the home and DIY chain with stores locally in Sleaford and Stamford, has gone into administration, putting 2,000 jobs at risk

According to the BBC, its owner Hilco Capital had been looking to sell off the brand but has so far only managed to offload up to 70 of its stores and the brand to CDS Superstores, the owners of rival homeware chain The Range, saving about 1,600 jobs.

It has not yet been revealed which stores will make up this package and whether the Lincolnshire ones are included, but the move fits in with The Range’s active strategy of expansion into new areas, with Skegness among locations in its sights for future stores according to its property website.

This leaves 49 stores without a buyer, and around 2,000 jobs at risk.

The BBC states that the stores will continue to trade while administrators Teneo continue to seek a buyer.

In August 10 Homebase stores were sold back to Sainsbury’s, which founded the brand in the 1970s. The supermarket chain will convert the stores into supermarkets, including the one in Newark.

It is unclear whether the stores bought by The Range will remain branded as Homebase.

Hilco Capital purchased Homebase from Wesfarmers in 2018 for £1.

Immediately following their appointment, the Joint Administrators acting for Homebase said they completed a sale of up to 70 UK stores, the brand and IP to CDS (Superstores International) trading as The Range and Wilko, which is expected to secure up to 1,600 jobs. Homebase stores will continue to trade until handed over to CDS.

Teneo added in a statement: “Homebase had recently completed on the sale of 11 UK stores to Sainsbury’s and has exchanged on a further three. The remaining 49 UK stores will continue to trade as normal whilst the Joint Administrators continue active discussions with interested parties.

“Like many retailers in the home improvement sector, Homebase has experienced a decline in sales over the last three years resulting from worsening consumer confidence and available discretionary spend. This reduction in demand has coincided with a rise in input costs and supply chain disruption.

“Homebase has been exploring a number of options to support the future of the business and despite a recent improvement in trading performance, these efforts were insufficient and the directors have therefore taken the difficult decision to appoint administrators.”

At the date of appointment, Homebase employed around 3,600 staff across its Head Office and stores, including those employees expected to transfer to CDS as part of the transaction.

They state: “There will not be any immediate redundancies whilst the administrators urgently assess the position of the companies. All employee wages and benefits will be paid for their period of employment. Customer orders will still be fulfilled as far as possible and arrangements will be put in place to allow gift vouchers to be used.”

Damian McGloughlin, CEO of Homebase, commented: “It has been an incredibly challenging three years for the home and garden improvement market. A decline in consumer confidence and spending following the pandemic has been exacerbated by the impact of persistent high inflation, global supply chain issues and unseasonable weather. Against this backdrop, we have taken many and wide-ranging actions to improve trading performance including restructuring the business and seeking fresh investment. These efforts have not been successful and today we have made the difficult decision to appoint administrators.

“My priority is and continues to be our team members, and I recognise that this news will be unsettling for them. The sale of up to 70 UK stores to CDS is expected to protect up to 1,600 jobs and the remaining 49 UK stores will continue to trade as normal while the administrators complete discussions with potential buyers. I want to thank our team members and supplier partners from the bottom of my heart for their hard work and commitment over many years.2

Gavin Maher, Joint Administrator, commented: “We appreciate that this is a very difficult and uncertain time for all involved. The sale to CDS preserves the Homebase brand and secures a significant number of jobs and we hope to complete sales of additional stores over the coming weeks. The remainder of the stores will continue to trade whilst buyers are sought and we would encourage any party with an interest to get in touch. We thank Homebase’s team members and other stakeholders for their continued support.”