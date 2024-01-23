Up and coming brewery is now award-winning!
In June 2023, Richard and Oliver Munyard opened Munyard Brewery on Louth’s Fairfield Industrial Estate, with their own taproom to compliment their craft beers, IPAs, and lagers.
The business was first launched back in 2019 when Oliver and Richard combined their expertise in home brewing and manufacturing respectively, working from another brewery to create their beers to start with before setting up shop on the industrial estate’s Warwick Road when the Covid-19 pandemic lifted.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Munyard Brewery then opened their brewery and adjoining taproom in June, and Oliver said the business had been going well since:
"It’s been going really well and our trade is slowly increasing and people are saying really nice things about our products which is great.”
And now, Oliver and Richard are celebrating as their Helles and IPAs have been given a silver award each by the Society of Independent Brewers (SIBA) Regional East team.
"We’re so happy to have been given these awards,” Oliver said, “To have these awards for our products is brilliant and we’re hoping to continue growing and trialling new beers soon.”
Advertisement
Advertisement
A new collaboration with Louth’s pizza-makes has also seen Munyard’s team up with Augustino Pizza to offer a pizza delivered to the brewery to go with a drink for just £12.
Munyard’s are also hoping to relaunch their live music events in their tap room in February. To find out more and to be notified about upcoming dates, visit their Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/munyardbrewery