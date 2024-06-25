UPDATE: Crushed battery likely cause of major fires at recycling centre at Barkston Heath overnight
Fire crews remain on the scene this morning and Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue Service said that eight crews plus an aerial ladder platform attended the incident on Copper Hill Industrial Estate on the High Dike at Barkston Heath.
Crews from Sleaford, Billinghay, Grantham, Corby Glen, Market Rasen, Lincoln, Gainsborough, Waddington, Donington and Billinghay were involved.
A spokesperson said an entire building used for commercial recycling, and its contents, including a conveyor belt and storage facilities has been destroyed in the fire.
Crews have been back to reinspect but have now left the site. The cause is believed to be a battery that has gone through the shredder and exploded.
Also overnight, the fire service reported that five crews had attended another industrial fire, this time at Navenby.
A fire service spokesperson said: “This resulted in fire damage to a small quantity of waste straw within the roof space. This was caused by heat from a chimney igniting the straw.”
Crews from Metheringham, Lincoln, Boston, Bardney and Waddington attended and were assisted in putting out the flames by an aerial ladder platform. They also used an onsite cherry picker.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.