UPDATE: Crushed battery likely cause of major fires at recycling centre at Barkston Heath overnight

Fire crews are still at the scene of the blaze at Barkston Heath. Photo: David Dawson

Nine appliances were called to a fire at a recycling facility near Ancaster last night (Monday).

Fire crews remain on the scene this morning and Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue Service said that eight crews plus an aerial ladder platform attended the incident on Copper Hill Industrial Estate on the High Dike at Barkston Heath.

Crews from Sleaford, Billinghay, Grantham, Corby Glen, Market Rasen, Lincoln, Gainsborough, Waddington, Donington and Billinghay were involved.

A spokesperson said an entire building used for commercial recycling, and its contents, including a conveyor belt and storage facilities has been destroyed in the fire.

Fire crews still at Mid UK Recycling in Barkston Heath after the fire on Monday evening. Photo: David Dawson

Crews have been back to reinspect but have now left the site. The cause is believed to be a battery that has gone through the shredder and exploded.

Also overnight, the fire service reported that five crews had attended another industrial fire, this time at Navenby.

A fire service spokesperson said: “This resulted in fire damage to a small quantity of waste straw within the roof space. This was caused by heat from a chimney igniting the straw.”