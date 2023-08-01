Register
Vacant shop unit in Boston that was at centre of adult gaming protest set for new tenant

A vacant shop in Boston that was at the centre of an adult gaming protest earlier this year is set for a new tenant.
By David Seymour
Published 1st Aug 2023, 11:01 BST
Updated 1st Aug 2023, 11:13 BST
The former Trespass unit in Boston's Strait Bargate.The former Trespass unit in Boston's Strait Bargate.
The former Trespass unit in Boston's Strait Bargate.

The former Trespass unit, in Strait Bargate, is to become an O2 Store as the digital communications chain moves from its current location in the Pescod Square Shopping Centre.

A Virgin Media O2 spokesman said: “Following a review of our store estate, we're moving to a bigger and better store in Boston where we will continue to offer our customers advice, support and guidance on how to get the most from our products and services.”

Outdoor clothing retailer Trespass left the unit towards the start of this year.

Ahead of this, plans were submitted to Boston Borough Council to change the use of the unit from commercial/business to adult gaming centre.

The application attracted more than 70 letters of objection and, ultimately, was withdrawn.

At the time, a spokesman for the applicant – Luxury Leisure – said: “The landlord elected to contract with an alternative tenant for their property, therefore we withdrew the application.”

