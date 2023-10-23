A group of veterinary surgeries is set to expand into Boston.

The site of the future Rase Veterinary Centre in Boston's Woodville Road.

Rase Veterinary Centre is due to launch a branch in Woodville Road, on Wednesday, November 1.

It will join others in Market Rasen, Louth, Grimsby, Lincoln, Nettleham, Gainsborough, Scunthorpe, and Goole, as well as Rossington, Scawthorpe, Dunscroft, all near Doncaster.

The unit is next door to Frydays fish and chip takeaway and includes Lincolnshire Co-op as a previous occupier.

It will include a reception area, two consultation rooms, an X-ray/ultrasound room, a prep room, a surgery room, a dental room, and an ‘end-of-life’ room foregrounding comfort and privacy.

It will offer routine and non-advanced surgery, such as neutering, lump removals and aural haematomas.

Anything non-routine or deemed advanced, will be handled at the group’s main hospital at Market Rasen (however, work is under way to open another at Ashby by Partney, near Spilsby).

Branch manager Tyler Roberts said: “I want to make this practice a warm, friendly place, and remain as interactive with the clients as possible via Facebook, email, telephone etc. so clients feel they are getting great care.”