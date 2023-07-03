Victoria offering Nature's Promise

​After finding comfort in the power of crystals during a tough time in her younger days, a Tetford entrepreneur is offering her services to help others.

Victoria Heward at her crystals business, Nature’s Promise.

​Victoria Heward, 20, has started her own crystals business, Nature’s Promise, on the high street in Horncastle after getting into crystal healing and spirituality when she was 15.

Using the earnings from her job in a fruit and vegetable shop in town, she started exploring alternative therapies and she found that crystals were the ones that she connected with the most while struggling with during challenging times.

“I’m really into plants and witchcraft and crystals helped me the most,” she said. “Amethysts were the crystals that spoke to me the most.”

“There’s a lot of energies in crystals as they come from the earth,” Victoria explained. “That healing energy works so that whatever energy you put into them will be reciprocated back to you – like a plant, the more care and energy you give it, the better it flourishes. It’s a belief system.”

Victoria said that using crystals helped her to process past traumas from her teenage years, including a miscarriage, and she decided she wanted to share her crystals that had helped her so much with the world.

So she launched Nature’s Promise when she was 17, working from home offering crystal therapies as she had found so many benefits of the crystals herself.

And after offering her crystals at Boston’s Teenage Market, she decided she wanted to open her own shop.

“I was on Facebook after the Teenage Market that this shop was available and it seemed like it was meant to be” she said.

Victoria has praised the witches team at Flang & Prong in town for their help and guidance in setting up her own business.

F&P owner Shelley Mayes said: “We just love Victoria and have watched her grow in a couple of years to who she really is, this incredible driven business woman. We at F&P will always support her journey, and be there to watch her flourish.”

