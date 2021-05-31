VIDEO: Baby's Bank Holiday day out on Skegness beach

Seven-month-old Aria Ellis of Skegness lost no time discovering playing in the sand is fun, creating special memories for her parents after months in lockdown due to the pandemic.

The Ellis' had met up with the Vines family from Skegness and the Browns from Shropshire to make the most of the new freedom.

Mum Natalie said it was wonderful to get together at last and introduce Aria to everyone. "This is Aria's first visit to the beach and she's loving it," she said

"It's been lovely to get out and meet our friends after months in lockdown and for Aria to meet them.

"We weren't expecting it to be so busy - we said as we were heading down it's busier than in the summer holidays."

John Nuttall, who runs the donkeys on Skegness beach, said everyone just wanted to get out.

"It's been the best Bank Holiday ever," he said. "I think everyone has been waiting and waiting.

"Restrictions have now been lifted and everyone's gone bang - let's go.

"The donkeys have been on lockdown too and they are pleased to be back.

"They are social animals who like to be out."

"They are sick of being locked down. It's been great."

Business also welcomed the arrival of sun to bring in the crowds.

Paul Dixon, Chair of the Skegness Area Business Chamber, said: "After all we have been through it was with much relief that the sun came out over Skegness and visitors have poured into the town.

"The traders preparations have been extensive, the car park arrangements are working well, the marketing efforts of the BID are paying off and the Town and District Councils have been working hard to make the public space clean, safe and inviting.

"We are all working hard together to make Skegness a success and this weekend I really feel its working."

With the large number of visitors, it was inevitable the emergency services were kept busy.

Coast Insp Colin Haigh said: "There were road accidents due to the increased traffic on the road, incidents of anti-social behaviour, unlicensed bikes on the beach and drink related disorder

"The coast area has been supported by resources from across Lincolnshire and the independent advisory group.

"We have been really busy but extra resources have helped keep visitors and the settled population safe."