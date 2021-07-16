VIDEO: First glimpse of vision for Skegness Pier to be returned to its former glory

The consultation process that would see the iconic 19th century attraction return to its former glory has begun - and new owners the Mellors Group need your views to help them bid for funding and attract investment.

Initial proposals by Leonard Design Architects would see the current entrance replaced with a 'revived commercial gateway' that would be 'quirky and idiosyncratic'.

Along the promenade, that would stretch to nearly 600m, would be landscaped strips to represent the 'Wild Coast' and encourage a return to 'promenading'.

Consultant Stephen Barker, Clare Draper, Mellors Group finance directpr and John Morgan, Leonard Designs at the launch of Stakeholder events to discuss major plans to extend Skegness Pier to its former glory.

Mellors Group have wasted no time in bringing in the experts to create a "vision for the 21st century".

It's just two months since the company, who also own Fantasy Island in Ingoldmells, re-opened the attraction following £2million investment at both locations.

Having decided to extend the length of the pier from its current 118m to its original 582m, public opinion is now needed to decide what the attractions will be.

The ambition to regenerate and restore the iconic attraction will see a modern approach, with a carbon neutral, environmental responsible design that complements the resort's green agenda and use reclaimed materials responsibly sourced.

Artist's vision of extended Skegness Pier.

Finance director for the Mellors Group Clare Draper said the overall cost will be determined by the final design and the consultation and Stakeholder events being held over the coming weeks would help the company shape the vision and attract investment and grants.

MP for Boston and Skegness Matt Warman and East Lindsey District Council leader Coun Craig Leyland were amongst those getting a first glimpse of the vision today (Friday) at the new Player at the Pier bar, along with Chris Baron, vice-chairman of the Connected Coast Town Bid, members of the Lincolnshire Coastal Destination BID, the Mayor of Skegness Coun Trevor Burnham and a representative of the Environment Agency.

Much of Skegness Pier - which was built by Edmund Winter in 1899 to celebrate Queen Victoria's Diamond Jubilee - was destroyed in a storm in 1978. Few local people who can remember it in its heyday ever imagined seeing it being rebuilt.

One of them is Chas Tibble, secretary of Skegness Pier Angling Club, who remembers fishing there before the pier head was destroyed and was at today's meeting to hear the plans.

He said: "I fished regularly until 1978 when it was in its full glory and it was a fabulous place to fish.

"When you gotto the end the pier head was a t-shape with a three-story tall theatre with a coastguard station on top, there was a bar a cafe, and also a sun lounge witth a band stand.

"It's absolutely fantastic to hear it could be extended. I was really pleased when the Mellors Group bought it - you can see already the difference they have made.

"They seem very positive about the future of the pier and have some very good ideas.

"I never thought it would happen but it seems to be now."

To have your say on the future of Skegness Pier visit https://skegnesspier.co.uk/skegness-pier-future/* For the full story and reaction, see next week's print edition of the Skegness Standard newspaper, out on Wednesdays.