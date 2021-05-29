VIDEO: Mayor of Skegness rides the dodgems at official opening of Skegness Vintage Fair.

The fair near the boating lake has been open since the beginning of the month but presentations that were planned had been delayed because of the elections.

Owner of the historic attraction Henry Chipperfield presented a cheque for £500 to the Mayor for his charities before the ribbon was cut and the first 10 families through received free tickets for the rides.

First on the dodgems were Coun Burnham, Deputy Mayor Coun Billy Brookes and Coun Julie Sadler.

Dog in a teacup - reporter Chrissie Redford and her dog Luca checking out the dog friendly attraction in Skegness.

And they didn't stop there, riding the carousel and the Helter Skelter as well as having a go at some of the games.

Coun Burnham said: "It's wonderful to here here today and see the town so busy and families enjoying themselves.

"Riding these rides has been really nostalgic and I'm looking forward to coming back with my family."

For some you families it was all a bit overwhelming. Coun Burnham gave a toddler who sat down in the middle of the fair and refused to budge a cuddly toy that he he had won.

The toddler's mum said: "I think it's all a bit overwhelming - it's not surprising as he has spent half of his life in lockdown."