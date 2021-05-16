VIDEO: New resort director at Skegness Butlin's is 'super excited' to finally be welcoming guests

Four thousand guests are expected to arrive at the resort tomorrow (Monday) as more Covid-19 restrictions are eased in the next stage of the Government's strategy.

The Skegness Standard went along to meet the new resort director Alex Saul ahead of the reopening.

Mr Saul took over from retired resort director Chris Baron in August last year.

Butlin's new resort director Alex Saul outside the new Studio 36.

"I'm bouncing off the walls with excitement and can't wait to welcome guests here," said Alex, who was only in the job a few weeks when the country was plunged into lockdown again and the resort was forced to close.

"You can feel the excitement of our team begin to grow - whether they are on stage performers, the guys in the kitchens or the staff getting the rooms ready for our guests.

"Without these guests we don't have the beating heart of the business Everyone is super excited."

