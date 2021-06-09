VIDEO: Take a virtual tour around Boston’s new Travelodge

Boston Travelodge is a 56-room hotel based at the Quadrant, at Wyberton.

It was one of seven sites formally launched yesterday (Tuesday, June 8).

Together, these represent an approximate investment value of £70 million for third party investors and have created almost 150 new jobs – with 15 positions filled in Boston.

Official opening celebrations at Boston Travelodge.

Vicky Smith, Boston Travelodge hotel manager, said: “We are delighted to kick start the 2021 summer holiday season by being one of seven Travelodge hotels officially opening today in the UK, and extending our network to 592 hotels.”

She described the timing of the opening as ‘perfect’, saying Boston is a ‘growing staycation destination’ and that it was expecting to be a spare room provider for Boston residents who have visiting family and friends.

She added: “Our Boston Travelodge will certainly be a magnet to help attract new visitors to the area. This is great news for the local economy, as research shows our customers will spend on average double their room rate during their stay with local businesses which equates to an annual multi-million boost.”

Among the features at the hotel is the company’s multi-million pound Covid-19 safety and social distance programme, called TravelodgeProtect+.

This includes: comprehensive cleaning using an antiviral disinfectant, increased cleaning frequency in high touchpoints in public areas and rooms, customer hand sanitizer stations in key locations, signage to mark social distance points throughout the hotel including check-in markings, and the monitoring of the number of customers in a designated area such as the reception area and lifts.

The site has family, double and accessible rooms – with room rates starting from £29.

Rooms feature a king-size Travelodge Dreamer bed, set within a mood lighting surround (with two individual beds for children in family rooms), a bathroom, power shower, comfort cooling, to enable guests to personalise the temperature of their room, a 32-inch Freeview TV, complementary in-room tea and coffee making facilities, and access to Wifi.