Views wanted on multi-million pound plans for new Aldi on outskirts of Boston

Computer-generated image of the proposed Aldi food store.

The business is hoping to build a new branch on land off Swineshead Road, near to where McDonald’s has been building a restaurant.

It would feature a net sales area of 1,315 sq m and 118 customer car parking spaces.

Under the plans, the store would be accessed via a new road from the roundabout that also serves Tesco, Lidl and B&Q.

Aldi intends to submit its planning applications to Boston Borough Council in October is now looking for feedback on the scheme, which it says represents a £5 million-plus investment in the local economy.

Richard Thompson, property director for Aldi, said: “We are aware of the lack of discount supermarkets in Boston and the current demand on Aldi’s store in Boston town centre with customers having to travel further to complete their weekly food shop.

“A brand new, modern Aldi store in a convenient and accessible location will not only vastly improve customer choice, but also encourage linked trips to other businesses in the town helping to retain spending in the area.”

“As we bring forward these exciting plans for Boston, we would like to invite the local community to visit the virtual exhibition and encourage them to let us know what they think of the plans by submitting their feedback via the channels provided.”

If approved, the proposal would create up to 40 new jobs at the Aldi store. There would also be further employment opportunities during construction and via the supply chain, the company adds.

A spokesman for the business said the existing Queen Street store would also remain.

The consultation opened on Wednesday (September 21) and will close on Wednesday, October 5.