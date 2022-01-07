Village business secures £250k for expansion

Wild Jacks Ltd secured the finance from Midlands Engine Investment Fund, provided by The FSE Group Debt Finance Fund and backed by the Recovery Loan Scheme. The MEIF funding will help to upgrade the company’s production facilities and create eight new jobs in the next year.
The investment will also allow the company to increase capacity in its existing events catering facilities, refurbish the premises and service new national contracts.
Founded in 2020 by Stuart and Joanna Hancock, Wild Jacks sources high-quality foods, bakery and meat products from Lincolnshire, working with local producers, arable and meat farmers to provide high-end products to a range of customers.
Wild Jacks owns brands including Odling’s Butchers, Welbourne’s Wine & Deli and Welbourne’s Bakery - all of Navenby - and their most recent acquisition, JH Starbuck (baker and caterer) of Market Rasen.
Stuart Hancock said: “Thanks to this investment, we will be able to accelerate our growth plans to offer high-quality, sustainable and local produce to a national range of customers.”
Leo Magee, investment manager at The FSE Group, adds: “We were impressed by Wild Jacks’ track record of rapid growth. The team boast senior personnel with significant experience in the industry. Additionally, the company has an impressive suite of business lines with a focus on providing the best locally sourced products. We are delighted to be able to offer this funding and look forward to working with Stuart, Joanna and the team to ensure they reach their goals for growth.”