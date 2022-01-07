Village business secures £250k for expansion

Stuart and Joanna Hancock of Wild Jacks. EMN-211229-110752001

Wild Jacks Ltd secured the finance from Midlands Engine Investment Fund, provided by The FSE Group Debt Finance Fund and backed by the Recovery Loan Scheme. The MEIF funding will help to upgrade the company’s production facilities and create eight new jobs in the next year.

The investment will also allow the company to increase capacity in its existing events catering facilities, refurbish the premises and service new national contracts.

Founded in 2020 by Stuart and Joanna Hancock, Wild Jacks sources high-quality foods, bakery and meat products from Lincolnshire, working with local producers, arable and meat farmers to provide high-end products to a range of customers.

Wild Jacks owns brands including Odling’s Butchers, Welbourne’s Wine & Deli and Welbourne’s Bakery - all of Navenby - and their most recent acquisition, JH Starbuck (baker and caterer) of Market Rasen.

Stuart Hancock said: “Thanks to this investment, we will be able to accelerate our growth plans to offer high-quality, sustainable and local produce to a national range of customers.”