Visitors brave weather to tell Skegness 'We're back!'

Something we could only have dreamed of a year ago - donkeys back on Skegness beach.

Donkeys giving children a ride on the beach seemed just a dream a year ago when the resort was in lockdown.

However, at the weekend excited children were eagerly taking up the opportunity to enjoy the popular seaside tradition.

The new pedestrianised area along Tower Esplanade was full of families heading for the beach on Sunday, much to the delight of the kiosks that had been opening for local customers before restrictions were lifted.

And even though the resort was not enjoying last year's heatwave, visitors were still welcoming the chance to get some refreshments alfresco.

When heavy rain arrived on Bank Holiday Monday, there was 'out of this world' entertainment indoors at the Hildreds shopping centre, where there was a Star Wars day.

The centre posted on social media: "What a fantastic day! You might say it was - out of this world!'

"Thank you to Gary Starr Pantomimes, Peter Burgin, Stephen Scarborough and the rest of our friends who joined us for Star Wars day at the Hildreds today - we had a blast!

"Even tough the weather wasn’t too kind to us we made lots of people very happy and I’m sure their photos with the Star Wars characters will appear on many Facebook profiles."

In spite of the weather, the weekend brought hopes of a busier season for the resort.

Angela Robinson, Business Relationship and Marketing Officer for Visit Lincs Coast Destination (BID) said: "The weather has been a nuisance but Sunday was nice, aside from a little bit of light rain.

"Would it have been better if the forecast was sunshine all weekend? I think so, especially for pubs and cafes.

"It's a shame for them, although we are all accustomed to the Bank Holiday weather roulette."

Visitors along the promenade in Skegness were given a polite reminder to take their rubbish home on new banners flying in the breeze by the beach.