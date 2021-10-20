As part of Love Your Local Market, a two-week long campaign running now until October 30 celebrating the important role markets play, East Lindsey District Council will be once again running The District’s Favourite Market Trader 2021 competition at participating markets in Horncastle, Louth, Spilsby, Wainfleet All Saints, Mablethorpe and Alford.

This is the chance for the public to nominate the trader who they feel goes the extra mile to provide a great service for their customers, sells the best bargains, or has the highest quality goods on offer.

The winning trader will be announced in November and awarded eight free market stalls at their market, a Winner of the Year stall banner and a special markets award.

Coun Adam Grist, Portfolio Holder for Market Towns and Rural Economy at East Lindsay District Council, said: “We are proud that our markets are popular and we are delighted to be able to celebrate all of the wonderful businesses we have here with campaigns such as Love Your Local Market.

“The District’s Favourite Market Trader competition is a wonderful opportunity for members of the public to vote for their favourite market trader.

“It’s a fantastic way for everyone to celebrate our markets and for local people to get involved.

“So, I encourage everyone to get nominating. With such a great range of stallholders here in the district, it won’t be an easy decision.”

You can vote by completing the online form on the council’s website at www.e-lindsey.gov.uk/LYLM2021