Walking challenge by disabled woman to pay for wheelchair upgrade

A Sleaford woman living with cerebral palsy is taking on a huge walking challenge to fundraise for a motor attachment to her wheelchair so she can visit her mum.

Natasha Gollop in her wheelchair she hopes to raise enough cash to motorise.

Natasha Gollop, 43, of Hussey Close, struggles to walk and spends much of her time in a wheelchair, but despite this she has set herself a target of walking a mile in May, two miles in June, three in July and four in August.

She hopes to raise £1,000 to add to her disability payments to get the £5,000 motor to add onto her ordinary wheelchair.

Natasha said: “I don’t have a car and currently use a mobility scooter to get about, but they are not allowed on trains.

"I had a motor attachment before but it broke and I cannot go by train to Lincoln independently to visit my mum, who lives in a nursing home.”

Natasha explained that whenever she travels anywhere for a day out, she will walk a few steps with the aid of her walker or a handrail and she hopes this will steadily add up to her goals.

She said: "It will be a challenge as the cerebral palsy makes it difficult for me to walk.

“I don’t know of any disability grants I can apply for so I’m doing it myself.”

You can donate to her fundraising page on the Justgiving website by simply typing in her name for the search.

Natasha added: “If anyone has any more suggestions of fundraising opportunities towards my goal I will be happy to take them up, along with any donations for raffle prizes.”