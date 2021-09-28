Wartime nostalgia at village pub’s ‘bombs and songs’ weekend

John Walker, landlord of the Coach and Horses, staged the nostalgia-fuelled spectacle on Friday and Saturday September 10-11 in the field to the rear of his pub.
It featured period music, wartime re-enactors and displays including people in uniform and equipment and weapons firing. There was also a three-day beer festival.
Mr Walker said: “On Friday we had some good music from Amanda Beaumont. On the Saturday, one of the singers could not make it so we got a rockabilly band called Relentless. We also had a fantastic 1940s singer, Miss Sarah Jane.
“We had big artillery guns firing as well as smaller weapons being demonstrated.”
He reckoned the weekend must attracted over 500 visitors.
John said: “People enjoyed the day. We had a bus full of disabled children and some of the young lads really got into it and liked the war horse rigged up for carrying ammunition.
“We are already talking to re-enactors and battle groups for next year to get them together – it would be fantastic.”