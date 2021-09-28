Wartime nostalgia at village pub’s ‘bombs and songs’ weekend

Dancing along to the 1940s beats. EMN-210916-115530001

John Walker, landlord of the Coach and Horses, staged the nostalgia-fuelled spectacle on Friday and Saturday September 10-11 in the field to the rear of his pub.

It featured period music, wartime re-enactors and displays including people in uniform and equipment and weapons firing. There was also a three-day beer festival.

Mr Walker said: “On Friday we had some good music from Amanda Beaumont. On the Saturday, one of the singers could not make it so we got a rockabilly band called Relentless. We also had a fantastic 1940s singer, Miss Sarah Jane.

One of the wartime re-enactors with mortar and Jeep. EMN-210916-115540001

“We had big artillery guns firing as well as smaller weapons being demonstrated.”

He reckoned the weekend must attracted over 500 visitors.

John said: “People enjoyed the day. We had a bus full of disabled children and some of the young lads really got into it and liked the war horse rigged up for carrying ammunition.

“We are already talking to re-enactors and battle groups for next year to get them together – it would be fantastic.”

Re-enactors added the authentic 1940s atmosphere at the wartime event at the Coach and Horses, Billinghay. EMN-210916-115437001

Lots of stalls and exhibits for visitors at the 1940s weekend in Billinghay. EMN-210916-115447001

Visitors dressed up to add to the style of their wartime cars. EMN-210916-115520001

Getting into the 1940s spirit. EMN-210916-115458001

Visitors enjoyed the three day beer festival too. EMN-210916-121054001