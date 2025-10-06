Water company forced to pay over £3m in fines towards river restoration work

Anglian Water.

Communities and environments in Lincolnshire affected by past pollution incidents are benefitting from a significant investment from fines paid by Anglian Water.

The company was forced to pay £3,085,000 for damage caused by pollution incidents in their region between April 2022 and October 2023.

The money is now being used by local groups to restore and enhance natural environments with 10 projects already underway in the East Anglia area.

This includes £1,185,957 towards the Upper Witham River and Floodplain Restoration Project.

Environment Secretary Emma Reynolds said: “I share people’s anger at the damage caused by sewage pollution in East Anglia and want the local community to once again feel they can take pride in their environment.

“This money from water company fines will be directed back into projects to tackle pollution and support long-term plans for nature restoration.

“Under our Plan for Change we’re resetting the water industry – holding water companies to account and reinvesting in areas harmed by their rule breaking.”

The £3 million fine from Anglian Water forms part of a larger fund. In total, over £10 million in fines from Thames Water, South West Water, Anglian Water, United Utilities and Yorkshire Water was given to 51 projects across England to tackle water pollution, manage flood risk and enhance biodiversity.

These projects are enabling communities to reinvest money from water company wrongdoing back into their local environments.

The Government says it is committed to restoring waterways to good health and will continue to direct water company fines and penalties into projects to clean up rivers, lakes and seas.