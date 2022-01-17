Water company launches record-breaking apprenticeship recruitment drive

Anglian Water

Anglian Water is launching 54 new Level Three and Four operational apprenticeship positions, encouraging people to consider working within the utilities industry.

It is the largest number of positions the water company has opened up.

Successful applicants would have the opportunity to work and learn simultaneously in operational, maintenance and engineering roles across the region, and be guaranteed a permanent role at the end of the course, along with a nationally recognised qualification.

Grant Duller, network technician apprentice, said: “I joined the apprenticeship scheme last year applying at the beginning of the year and haven’t looked back.

“Anglian Water apprentices are an important part of the business and I have felt incredibly valued. The company invest a lot in our training and development to help us gain valuable and practical skills as well as achieving a nationally recognised qualification.”

Courses can last between 18 months and four years, depending on the type of role, and are often a mix of classroom and practical hands-on learning.

One apprentice said: “With the Level 3 Apprenticeship Standard I will get a great start to my career that will enable me to ultimately progress within Anglian Water.”

The apprenticeship opportunities will be open for applications until February 13. Successful applicants will start their roles in August/September of this year.