Water company recruiting 200 people across region in record recruitment drive; road closures planned for Wyberton

A range of roles are to be advertised by Anglian Water over the next two months.

Over the next two months, Anglian Water will be looking to fill 200 roles across the region.

It will be advertising various levels of job, including assistant technicians, leakage technicians, as well as a number of engineering roles. Some positions do not require any previous experience.

Last year, Anglian Water’s leakage and repair teams helped save enough water to fill 10 Olympic swimming pools every day.

Head of leakage Sean McCarthy, said: “We’re already one of the leading employers in the region and we’re delighted we can provide these jobs after such a difficult 12 months, living through the covid pandemic. We’re looking for people who want to join our team of dedicated staff and help us tackle one of our biggest challenges as a business.

“We hate leaks as much as our customers do, and have been leading the water industry on driving down leakage, with half as many leaks on average, as any other water company in the UK. Between 2020-2025, we’ll be investing £77m in reducing leakage, with the aim of reaching world-leading low levels.”

For more information on the roles, visit www.anglianwatercareers.co.uk.

* Anglian Water is set to close three roads in Wyberton next week for work on its network. Low Road will be closed to repair a leak, while Streetway and Wyberton Roads will be shut to install leakage detection equipment.

The closures have been scheduled for Tuesday, May 18, to Thursday, May 20, but all are expected to be completed within 24 hours.