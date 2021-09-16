‘We are all delighted’ – Boston-area care home ranked in top 20 for region

Reason to celebrate, Team Avocet.

Avocet House Care Home, based on the Quadrant development, in Wyberton, has achieved the honour through care home review website Carehome UK.

Each year, Carehome UK recognises the top rated care homes in each region of the UK based on reviews from residents and their family and friends.

For 2021, Avocet House made the top 20 for the East Midlands region.

Sarah Hall, Sharon Robinson and home manager Zoe Randall.

It celebrated with a ‘Top 20 Award’ cake, decorated by the home’s talented baker, Sarah Hill, and glasses of bubbly.

Home manager Zoe Randall said: “We are all delighted that Avocet House has been recognised for the Top 20 Award. We all feel this is a well-deserved tribute for a team who make sure that residents are at the heart of everything we do.

“It is amazing that the reviews from our residents and their friends and families have been instrumental in our receipt of the award. I am incredibly proud of Team Avocet.”

Avocet House – part of Tanglewood Care Homes – opened in November 2020 and provides residential, palliative and dementia care.

The home features 66 bedrooms with en suite wet room facilities, and includes a cinema, a café, a hair salon, and a library, plus communal areas.

Praise from family of residents has seen it described as a ‘beautiful, welcoming care home’ and its staff as ‘efficient, kind and understanding’.

Front of house manger Ashley Blanshard said: “Our residents are like my second family – I want to take them all home! To see them happy and content, singing and dancing and loved by all the staff is so lovely and satisfying.”

“The award recognises all that we do, it’s amazing!” she added.