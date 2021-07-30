‘We are delighted’ – new bar and restaurant in Boston off to a winning start

Inside Ellenders, part of the Jakemans Community Stadium.

Ellenders is located at the Jakemans Community Stadium, off the A16, near The Quadrant, Wyberton.

It is named in honour of the Pilgrims’ legendary former club captain Paul Ellender.

Since opening its doors to the public on May 19 (following the easing of Covid-19 restrictions), it has attracted numerous glowing reviews – and not just for the food, but also for the venue, which features memorabilia relating to the club’s former ground in York Street.

Boston United chairman Dave Newton said: “We are delighted to have received great feedback on both the venue, and the standard of food served, so hopefully Ellenders will continue to go from strength to strength.

“We have brought a trendy, modern but welcoming venue to the area that is open to not just our supporters, but to the wider public too.

“Bookings have been going really well so we recently started opening seven days a week, and we now offer a new lunch menu – so we have a great range of food on offer for everyone to enjoy.”

The restaurant is open from 11.30am to 10pm Monday to Saturday, and 11.30am to 3pm for Sunday lunch; the lunchtime menu is available from 11.30am to 2pm, with coffee, drinks and cake between 2pm and 5.30pm; the evening menu is available from 5.30pm.