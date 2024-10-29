A group overseeing the investment of millions of pounds in Boston has made the case for hope in the future of the town, following ‘disappointing’ media coverage.

Boston Town Board has issued a response to an article about Boston, published by the BBC last Friday (October 18).

The article explored the prospects for the town centre, under the headline ‘our town is dying from the inside out’.

“Boston bears the scars of its retail casualties,” the piece began. “A short walk through the town centre to the Market Place takes in empty shop after empty shop – some boarded up, others with ‘to let’ signs propped up in the windows.”

Boston town centre.

It would go on to refer to a ‘debate’ taking place in the town about how to restore it to its former glory.

“Should the emphasis be on revitalising retail, or should there be a greater focus on other sectors, such as leisure?” it wrote.

Boston Town Board is overseeing the investment of £21.9m in Boston – money awarded to the town in 2021 through the then Government’s Town Deal scheme.

In response to the piece by the BBC, chairman Jo Brigham said: “The recent media coverage of Boston Town Centre over the weekend was disappointing. Boston Town Board is well aware of the challenges this great town faces and has been taking action, although we recognise that the various priorities, funding, and resources may not always enable change as quickly as you and we would like.

Blenkin Memorial Hall, now transformed into a community hub with the help of Boston Town Deal.

“Unfortunately a news story broadcast around the county suggesting that ‘Boston is dying from the inside out’ does little to attract people or much-needed private investment to the town. But, putting things in to perspective, we are focused on writing our own story.”

The statement presented Boston as far from unique in its challenges, but added it had a number of valuable assets to its name.

“Like most towns up and down the country, we have empty shops and areas of the town currently look quite faded – but Boston has so much potential that we need to continue to unlock,” Miss Brigham continued. “It has great bones in terms of its history, heritage, architecture, market square, waterfront and communities.

“Despite the national trend and empty units, we still have a good mix of retail (higher than the national average by population) including some fabulous independents, popular chain stores, and some great cafes and eateries – but we know this is not enough to sustain the town centre now or in to the future … and we know we need to better support them. We must do more to breathe new life and vibrancy in to the town, to provide a broader experience – incorporating retail – and to encourage our communities and visitors into the town.”

In the statement, Miss Brigham goes on to say how a consultation over the summer has helped the board identify areas of focus for its work; and references a number of early achievements for the board, including the award-winning transformation of the town’s Blenkin Memorial Hall into a community hub.

In addition to the Town Deal money, the board has been developing plans for a separate pot of cash awarded to the town by the last Government – £20m under the Long-Term Plans for Towns scheme. This funding is currently on hold following the change of Government.

Miss Brigham said: “Whether that funding is forthcoming or not, the Town Board is committed to working with the council, Government, and partners to drive change and to attract other funding and investment. Our MP, Richard Tice, is also a member of the Town Board and we welcome his support.”

Concluding the statement, she said: “We are optimistic about Boston’s future. We must all work together to make a sustainable, transformational, and tangible difference for the town, and to support a brilliant Boston for everyone. It is our story to write.”​​​​​​​​​​​​​​