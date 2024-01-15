"We are thrilled" - Charity set to launch 'mini-superstore' in Boston after relocation
St Barnabas Hospice has moved out of Market Place – its home of eight years – to take on the premises formerly occupied by The Sleep Shop, in Wide Bargate.
After the lease agreement for the Market Place unit came to a natural end, the charity said it assessed its ‘potential for retail growth' in Boston and an opportunity arose for its charity shop to move location.This new store – following a period of renovation – opens on Friday (January 19).
Caroline Peach, head of retail at St Barnabas Hospice, said: “We are so excited to welcome new and regular shoppers to our newly refurbished charity shop in the historic market town of Boston.
“Boasting twice the amount of square footage as our previous store, located all on one floor, and providing improved access for shoppers and donators, both on foot and using public transport, we hope to be able to receive more donations, welcome more shoppers and have more items for sale.
“With this in mind, the hope is that the move to a 2,000 square foot mini-superstore will help us to raise more vital funds for hospice care in the local community.”
The interior, including equipment, has been renovated using mainly reused and recycled materials.
The charity says that this not only supports the sustainability of charity shopping, but has also helped keep costs down, meaning more of the funds raids can go towards supporting hospice care.
The shop stocks a range of donated items, including vintage, retro, designer, high-street clothing, books, and unique homeware.
The charity says it is ‘so grateful’ to everyone who has supported its work by shopping and donating items to the shop in the Market Place. It hopes that people who visited the branch in the Market Place will continue to support the hospice by visiting its new premises.
Caroline added: “We are thrilled to be opening our new charity shop in Boston this Friday. All items sold and revenue generated will go directly towards supporting the provision of vital hospice care in your local community.
“The store is planning to welcome lots of shoppers over the weekend, so please come and visit us! We are open Monday to Saturday, from 9am to 5pm.
“We are also continuing to recruit volunteers from the Boston area. If you are interested, please visit our website or call into your local St Barnabas charity shop and speak to a member of the team.”
To find out more about volunteering for St Barnabas Hospice, visit: https://stbarnabashospice.co.uk/get-involved/volunteer/