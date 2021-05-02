‘We had an excellent base to build from’ – family-run garden centre in Boston re-opens as Dobbies with Sainsbury’s foodhall

Operations manager Becky Lilley and horticultural manager James Sharp help prepare Dobbies' Boston site for launch. Picture: Richard Grange/UNP (United National Photographers).

Johnsons Garden Centre, in Wainfleet Road, is now Dobbies Garden Centre after being acquired by the chain.

It closed on Monday, April 19, to re-open on Friday, April 30, following refurbishment.

The store is billed as ‘not your average’ garden centre; in addition to plants and gardening products, it includes a pet department, home and kitchenware, books, toys, gifts, and seasonal items, plus a Sainsbury’s foodhall offering ambient, chilled and frozen produce as well as other grocery and household items.

The restaurant (which will re-open in line with Government guidelines) has also been ‘given a refresh’, the business says. Featuring the Dobbies menu, it will offer seasonal dishes, customer favourites, children’s menu and afternoon tea as well as table service for diners. For now, a coffee shop menu is available in an outdoor seating area.

Graeme Jenkins, chief executive, said: “We had an excellent base to build from with Johnsons Garden Centre – thank you to David Isaac and his team for such a smooth transition.

“Our team has worked incredibly hard to enable us open at what is an important season for gardeners – well done to everyone who has contributed to this project. We look forward to welcoming customers to the refreshed Dobbies’ store.”