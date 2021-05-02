‘We had an excellent base to build from’ – family-run garden centre in Boston re-opens as Dobbies with Sainsbury’s foodhall

Johnsons Garden Centre, in Wainfleet Road, is now Dobbies Garden Centre after being acquired by the chain.
It closed on Monday, April 19, to re-open on Friday, April 30, following refurbishment.
The store is billed as ‘not your average’ garden centre; in addition to plants and gardening products, it includes a pet department, home and kitchenware, books, toys, gifts, and seasonal items, plus a Sainsbury’s foodhall offering ambient, chilled and frozen produce as well as other grocery and household items.
The restaurant (which will re-open in line with Government guidelines) has also been ‘given a refresh’, the business says. Featuring the Dobbies menu, it will offer seasonal dishes, customer favourites, children’s menu and afternoon tea as well as table service for diners. For now, a coffee shop menu is available in an outdoor seating area.
Graeme Jenkins, chief executive, said: “We had an excellent base to build from with Johnsons Garden Centre – thank you to David Isaac and his team for such a smooth transition.
“Our team has worked incredibly hard to enable us open at what is an important season for gardeners – well done to everyone who has contributed to this project. We look forward to welcoming customers to the refreshed Dobbies’ store.”
Dobbies was established in 1865. A turning point in the business’ history came in 2019 with the acquisition of 37 stores, more than doubling the company’s footprint. It now operates 69 mainline garden centres and two small format, Little Dobbies, stores.