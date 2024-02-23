'We May be Small, But We Are Mighty' - campaigners celebrate victory against proposed Hatton solar farm

Hatton Solar Farm campaigners.

​Villagers in Hatton have been campaigning against plans for a 178 acre, 50MW solar farm on land adjacent to Sotby Woods on Sturton Road for more than two years since the plans were submitted by PUSH Energy to, and subsequently approved by, East Lindsey District Council.

The main concerns of the campaign group Hatton Action Group are that the plans would see the loss of Grade 2 farmland, cultivated with wheat and continually farmed for decades; the impact on local wildlife and biodiversity, and the risks to the gasworks pipeline which runs through Hatton.

When the plans were approved by ELDC in March 2023, the group then launched an appeal in December 2023 for a Judicial Review against the decision.

Now, it has been announced that a Court Order has been signed by all parties and the original planning decision has now been quashed, and ELDC has been ordered pay the groups’s court costs of the proceedings to the tune of £10,850.

Group spokesman and director Ruchira Yarsley said: “This story affects the residents of three small villages, and a group of people who have been working tirelessly for nearly three years to stop the Hatton Solar Farm from destroying the rural agricultural landscape of Lincolnshire.

"Small communities can ill-afford the legal costs associated with bringing a significant legal challenge such as this, and it is clear that the money raised to highlight the shortfalls in this planning approval could have been more usefully set aside to uplift our own communities and help those who need it.

“Without the financial support of the community themselves, for which we are so very grateful, this application would have been allowed to go ahead despite the vehement community and County Council objections.”

Councillor Tom Ashton, portfolio holder for planning at East Lindsey District Council, said: "The Council has now received formal confirmation from the Courts that the original planning decision has been nullified. The Council agreed to this course of action after obtaining independent legal advice.

"We are now in dialogue with the applicants and anticipate the delivery of updated information before the Council will move to re-determine the application. The application will go back to the Planning Committee for fresh consideration in due course, although a timescale for this has not yet been established.”