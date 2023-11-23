"We welcome back some old and new faces" - Opening date announced for new tenant of former Wilko unit in Boston

An opening date has been announced for OneBeyond, in Boston, the business that will be taking on the unit in the Pescod Square Shopping Centre previously occupied by Wilko.

The OneBeyond signage in Boston's Pescod Square Shopping Centre.

The discount retailer will launch its Boston branch on Friday, December 1, at 10am.

Wilko departed Pescod Square in September after the chain went into administration in August. It had traded there since 2004.

A spokesman for the shopping centre said: “A lot of hard work from the Pescod Square Shopping Centre management team has gone into securing OneBeyond so soon after Wilko’s departure – ‘thank you’ to all concerned.

“We welcome some old and new faces back into the new store, and wish OneBeyond the best of luck.”

In celebration, car parking will be free on December 1, from 7am to 7pm, the spokesman added.

OneBeyond is a discount retailer set up by the founders of Poundworld.