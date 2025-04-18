'Well-deserved recognition' - Boston-based hospitality business with hotel in town wins national accolade

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Boston-based hospitality business with a hotel in the town has been honoured at the national level.

The Coaching Inn Group has been named the UK’s Best Accommodation Provider in The Morning Advertiser’s latest annual Publican Awards.

More than 1,500 people attended this year’s event, which was held at Evolution London last month, and hosted by Claudia Winkleman, of Strictly Come Dancing and The Traitors fame.

The Coaching Inn Group operates 35 hotels and inns in the country, including Boston’s White Hart Hotel.

Senior staff from across the Coaching Inn Group with host Claudia Winkleman (right) at the Publican Awards 2025.

Adam Charity, chief operating officer of the group, said he was delighted with the win.

“We have just re-opened the iconic Castle of Brecon Hotel after a £3million refit and are continuously striving to improve our accommodation offering right across the group,” he said.

“It’s all part of our ethos of providing the best facilities we can at the very heart of all the communities in which we serve,” he continued. “The coveted award was a well-deserved recognition of all the commitment and hard work put in by the whole coaching inn family including the enthusiastic team at The White Hart.”

The Publican Awards is described by organisers as ‘the pub industry’s biggest awards event’, as well as the ‘most respected in the pub trade’.

Jubilant members of the team at Boston's White Hart, part of the Coaching Inn Group.

The judging process, they say, is ‘the most comprehensive, rigorous and reputable in the industry’.

Their goal, they say, is to provide entrants with ‘a realistic audit of their business’, while also ‘guaranteeing that all awards are given fairly and deservedly’.

Ed Bedington, editor of The Morning Advertiser, which organises the awards, congratulated all the finalists and winners.

“These awards celebrate the best in the business and recognise operators that are performing at the very top of their game,” he said.

He said the pub and bar sector, and the wider hospitality industry, were facing ‘some unprecedented challenges’, particularly in terms of taxation, but that it was good to ‘step back and recognise some of the amazing work that is going on’.