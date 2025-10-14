West Lindsey showcases agricultural growth zone to boost UK’s agri-tech future

Visitors to Riseholme Campus to learn more about the importance of ag-tech. Photo: WLDC

West Lindsey District Council has reaffirmed its commitment to driving growth in the agri-tech and agricultural sectors.

The Agricultural Growth Zone (Ag-Zone) is a strategic initiative designed to boost the region’s agricultural and agri-tech sectors by fostering innovation, attracting investment and developing a skilled workforce.

Centred around the ‘A15 Growth Corridor’ and part of the wider ‘UK Food Valley’, it links existing food enterprise zones, the University of Lincoln’s Riseholme Campus, and other infrastructure to create a thriving ecosystem for agri-tech businesses and primary agricultural production.

Councillors and invited guests visited the Lincoln Institute of Agricultural Technology (LIAT) at Riseholme to learn more about the Ag-Zone and to see first-hand how businesses based on campus are developing cutting-edge solutions to improve farming efficiency.

Ag-tech was demonstrated at Riseholme Campus for visitors. Photo: WLDC

Coun Jackie Brockway, Leader of West Lindsey District Council was among those who visited. She said: “I am delighted to confirm that we are committed to supporting LIAT (and partners) to realise their ambition to become the UK’s leading cluster of agri-tech, engineering and tech companies supporting local agrifood industries and driving exports. This growth will help West Lindsey’s future-facing economy to flourish, creating both skills development and employment opportunities for our residents, while supporting the modernisation of our farming sector.”

Guests were shown around the Barclay’s Eagle Lab and heard direct from a business who started out there five years ago, SmartFert Ltd. They now specialise in marketing a wide range of renewable fertilisers and excel at transforming low-value residues into high-performing agriculture fertilisers.

Effie Warwick-John, UK Food Valley Programme Manager, added: “We are delighted that there is so much interest in Lincolnshire’s emerging agri-tech sector. Our start-up and spin-out businesses are developing world-leading innovations, but to be successful we require a complete business development ecosystem. Local government support is key to realising our ambitions for growth.”

As part of the UK Food Valley, the Agricultural Growth Zone is seen as more than a local initiative, it’s a national asset.

Recent research shows that by 2035 this cluster will have generated the following growth in the West Lindsey economy:

- £165m Gross Value Added (GVA) uplift

- 731 jobs created

- £94.5 m in the food chain

- £31M in Ag Tech

Sally Grindrod-Smith, Director of Planning, Regeneration and Communities at West Lindsey highlighted: “West Lindsey’s economy is ideally located to benefit from a number of internationally significant sectors, including defence, clean energy, advanced manufacturing and ag-tech. In line with this opportunity, our ambition is to support the development of a UK-leading, multi-sector skills and innovation cluster, backed by a proactive public sector that creates the right conditions for growth.”

The visit followed a cross-sector networking event hosted by the UK Food Valley and the Greater Lincolnshire Defence and Security Cluster at Riseholme, which explored synergies between ag-tech and defence.

James Makinson-Sanders, Economic Growth Manager at West Lindsey said: “There are many similarities between innovation in ag-tech and defence, and these events are critical to strengthening support for our emerging sectors. Today is about enabling Lincolnshire’s businesses to discuss shared opportunities and challenges, and most importantly how these sectors can work together to boost resilience, drive innovation and contribute to local economic growth.”

With the Ag-Zone at its heart, West Lindsey is positioning itself as a national leader in agri-tech innovation bringing together business, academia and local government to drive sustainable growth and secure the region’s place in the UK’s future economy.