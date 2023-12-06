Local firm, Ringrose Law, has come on board to support Wheels for Life, a new scheme for bike donations in Lincolnshire which is taking pre-loved bikes and bringing them back to a usable condition, for them to be gifted to people who do not have the opportunity to enjoy the varied benefits of owning a bike.

Ringrose Law have come on board with the scheme, which is managed by Active Lincolnshire, as a sponsor where they will be sponsoring a bike a month and donating water bottles and bike lights which will be provided with each bike that is given away.

John Knight, Senior Director at Ringrose Law says; “We are thrilled to join forces with Active Lincolnshire's Wheels for Life scheme. This initiative resonates with our core values of community support and well-being enhancement. We believe that everyone should have access to the joys of cycling, and we're excited to be a part of making that a reality in Lincolnshire."

Both John Knight and Partner Richard Teare both actively promote safe cycling within their work as Personal Injury Solicitors, and both play a role in the Lincolnshire Cycling community. They are members of the Lincoln Velo Club, Spoke and major sponsors of the Lincs C2C2C 100-mile charity cycle ride each year. This partnership with Active Lincolnshire further demonstrates their support and eagerness to educate others about safe cycling in the local cycling community.

Ringrose Law have been delivering legal services to individuals and businesses across Lincolnshire and Nottinghamshire for over 100 years and have become a trusted Solicitor of choice for many clients. They have built a strong reputation based on service, integrity and ability to get the best results for their clients. At Ringrose Law, their ethos is to play a part in making a difference; making a difference to people, clients and the communities within which they live and work.

Active Lincolnshire are keen for other local organisations to support the Wheels for Life campaign as they launch hubs across the county. Packages start from just £200 and offer a range of options from sponsoring a bike refurbishment to one of the local hubs. As a sponsor you will be supporting the scheme that is enabling people in transport poverty to have more independence, improving their mental and physical health, saving bikes from landfill and the environment whilst supporting a network of community and voluntary organisation across Lincolnshire.

Active Lincolnshire’s Chief Executive, Emma Tatlow, ‘‘We are really grateful to Ringrose Law for supporting the Wheels for Life scheme. The initial funding to establish the hubs and train the mechanics was from our Sport England Together Fund grant programme, and it was always the intention that this scheme became self-sustaining. Support from businesses is part of that plan and will enable more bikes to be safely donated to those people across Lincolnshire in transport poverty.’’

The scheme is being overseen by Active Lincolnshire, the county’s charity that advocates for creating inclusive, accessible opportunities for people to be active. The charity launched the new scheme to rehome unloved and unwanted bicycles, and to support people in transport poverty. The aim is to recycle 500 bikes in the first year of the campaign, which will have a huge impact on the environment saving 7.5 tons of waste every year.