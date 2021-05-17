Which? got it wrong says one of top B&B's in UK - at Skegness!

Kathleen Milward outside the Fairfax Hotel in Skegness.

The Fairfax Hotel in Drummond Road has been ranked 16th in the United Kingdom and Channel Islands by Tripadvisor - just weeks after the resort was dubbed the worst seaside destination in the UK by the consumer magazine Which?.

Best B&B according to Tripadvisor is The Toulson Court in Scarborough and second The Torcroft in Torquay.

Owner of the five star Fairfax Hotel Kathleen Milward couldn't wait to share the good news to her first guests who returned on Monday in the next stage of the lifting of Covid-19 restrictions.

Ready to give a warm welcome - Kathleen Milward.

Kathleen, who has been at the Fairfax since 2007 and also has a loyal following on Facebook, puts her success down to the reviews of her loyal customers - out of 517 on Tripadvisor, 477 were Excellent, 31 Good, 7 Average and just one Poor or Terrible.

She first heard about it from a friend before receiving the official email from Tripadvisor congratulating her and said: "It was an amazing surprise.

"The hotel has featured on TV in Four in a Bed but this award is really positive for Skegness after the Which? report - I really don't know who they survey when they do these, certainly no-one who comes to Skegness.

"I have had people come up from London who can't believe how lovely Skegness is.

The Fairfax Hotel in Skegness has had a makeover during lockdown and owner Kathleen Milward can't wait for guests to see it.

"When I heard I had been voted 16th best B&B in the UK it was an amazing surprise after what has been a difficult year for us all with lockdowns and Covid-19 restrictions..

"I think the reviews I got when we were allowed to open clinched it for me - people said how safe and secure they felt here."

It may have been all hands on deck on Monday, but Kathleen hasn't had her feet up during lockdown.

"I've been busy renovating and can't wait for my guests to see what I've done," she said.

"Naturally I'm a bit apprehensive about opening after all we've been through but we have to earn a living and it will be lovely to see everyone again.

"I just hope they like what I've done."

This is the second year running that Which? has given Skegness a battering. The publication surveyed 4,000 people and ranked almost 100 towns and villages, ahead of the summer season which is expected to be particularly busy due to the pandemic.

Bamburgh was voted the best seaside town or village- and Skegness came in last, with a score of 48 percent - which is, according to Which?, an improvement on last year's score.

Tynemouth, on Tyneside, took joint second place alongside Dartmouth in Devon, which both scored 84 percent.

In third place – and taking the title of Scotland’s best beach town – was St Andrews.