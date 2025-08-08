Who are the companies behind the mega Lincolnshire solar farm plans?
A councillor campaigning against the plans says it means Lincolnshire land would “no longer be in local control”.
The Local Democracy Reporting Service found at least six of the 11 biggest proposals were connected by companies based in French, Canada or Denmark.
The applications are sometimes submitted by specially created companies, although publicly available information can be used to find who owns them.
Councillor Marianne Overton (Ind) said: “Handing over English farmland to global investors for the next 40 to 60 years, or more, means it is no longer in local control and no longer available should we need the land for basic food or anything else in the future.
“We were very angry about selling off forestry to global investors, so why is this any better? The developers have also applied for compulsory purchase on some of the land.”
Approved plans can also be sold to other companies before they become operational.
Here are the proposed and approved plans for all solar farms deemed “nationally significant” in Lincolnshire, and who is behind them.
Springwell solar farm, near Sleaford – Springwell Energyfarm Ltd, formed by EDF Renewables UK (which is owned by the French government) and UK-based Luminous Energy
One Earth, in West Lindsey – Danish wind farm giant Ørsted and UK-based PS Renewables
Tillbridge, in West Lindsey – A joint venture between British company Tribus Clean Energy and Recurrent Energy, a subsidiary of Canadian Solar
Fosse Green, near Lincoln – A partnership between UK firm Windel Energy and Recurrent Energy, which is owned by Canadian Solar
Mallard Pass, in South Kesteven – Canadian Solar and UK-based Windel Energy
Gate Burton, in West Lindsey – Submitted by Low Carbon, and has been purchased by French-owned EDF Power Solutions
Leoda Solar Farm, in North Kesteven – Leoda Solar Farm Ltd, a wholly-owned subsidary of Tellis Energy UK.
Heckington Fen, in North Kesteven – Ecotricity, a British green energy company founded by Dale Vince
Cottam solar, in West Lindsey – Island Green Power, which is based in the UK
Beacon Fen, in North Kesteven – Beacon Fen Energy Park Ltd, which is a subsidiary of UK-based Low Carbon Ltd.
West Burton, in West Lindsey – UK-based Island Green Power.
The solar farm developers have been contacted for comment.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.