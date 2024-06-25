The WH Smiths branch in Strait Bargate, Boston is to close in December. Photo: Google

In another blow to the state of retail trade in Boston town centre, national chain WHSmith has announced it is to close its branch before the end of this year, claiming it has become unsustainable.

The stationary and newsagents store has been a long-standing fixture on Strait Bargate and more recently became the host of Boston’s town centre Post Office branch after it relocated from Wide Bargate.

A spokesman for the company told Lincolnshireworld: “We can confirm that the WHSmith store in Boston will be closing in December this year.

"It is no longer sustainable to continue to trade from this location and the decision has been taken to close the store as a result of the forthcoming lease expiry.

"We are disappointed to be losing our presence in Boston and we would like to thank all our customers for their support and for shopping with us. We are also extremely grateful for the commitment of our in store colleagues who we will support with this transition and redeploy to nearby stores, where possible.”

The spokesman did not elaborate on how many staff are affected by the move. The nearest alternative WHSmith stores are in Spalding, Sleaford and Lincoln.

The question now arises as to where the Post Office branch could relocate to, or if it would be lost from the town centre.

The nearest alternative branches currently are on West Street and Eastwood Road.