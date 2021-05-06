Wildlife park in Lincolnshire offers age friendly peace and tranquility

Steve Nichols, CEO of Lincolnshire Wildlife Park, receives a TED age friendly certificate.

Lincolnshire Wildlife Park is working alongside TED Ageing Better in Lincolnshire to offer a discounted experience for older visitors.

The park - which features 25 acres of natural landscape - strives to meet the individual needs of those who are perhaps deemed more vulnerable; especially during the most recent and anxiety-inducing pandemic we have faced.

As a part of the T.E.D (talk, eat, drink) initiative in Lincolnshire, funded to the YMCA from the National Lottery Community Fund, the park is being acknowledged for its accessibility for Ageing Better in Lincolnshire.

With an array of wild and often endangered species, and the beautiful sounds of over 1500 parrots of varying species, the setting is a perfect environment for all ages.

The park directly offers age-friendly conveniences in the form of well-maintained paths and walkways, no steps across the site for easy access and emergency situations.

It also recognises the need for comfortable movement around the

park, by offering many rest areas with seating, mainly open air and an abundance of refreshments available.

Not only this, but the park offers a reduced entry rate for over 60’s, as part of this special honour of an age-friendly accreditation.

Living in such a digital age, the park understands the need for many booking avenues and readable marketing material, for those who may not have knowledge or access to digital data.

Sophie Hancox, Marketing Coordinator for the park, said: “Having family members myself that struggle with booking venues digitally, it’s so important that we can offer them several avenues to be able to gain access to the park, without frustration or anxiety.