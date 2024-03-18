Wilkin Chapman appoints new senior partner

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Chris Grocock, head of recoveries and member of the management team is a former professional footballer. He has been with Wilkin Chapman for thirty-four years and is succeeding Andrew Holt who is stepping aside after six years in the role. Andrew will continue as a partner in the dispute resolution team.

Before joining Wilkin Chapman in 1989 and later qualifying as a solicitor, Chris played for Grimsby Town Football Club. After making his Football League debut whilst still at school he enjoyed two full seasons with the Mariners before making the transition from football to law.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LincolnshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lauded by the Legal 500 as ‘an expert in his field’, Chris has decades of experience in dealing with debt recovery litigation and insolvency work in the utility, commercial and public sectors. He will officially take over as senior partner on 1 April.

Chris Grocock (left) pictured with Andrew Holt

Chris said: “I’m delighted to be taking over the role from my colleague Andrew, who has helped to steer the business through a very successful period notwithstanding an especially turbulent economic climate, navigating the challenges of covid and the cost-of-living crisis. The role of senior partner is to provide leadership and to be an ambassador for our firm. I’ll be working alongside our chief executive officer, Robin Simmonds to help drive the business strategy forward as well as supporting our people and maintaining relationships with our clients and contacts.”

“When I started working with Wilkin Chapman some thirty-four years ago, there were just three members in the recoveries’ team. Now, there are around ninety dedicated specialists and we are amongst the top five Recoveries firms in the UK. The department has contributed to an increase in the firm’s turnover from £16 million to over £30 million in the last ten years. Wilkin Chapman has enjoyed an incredible, sustained period of growth and I think the business is in a strong position to continue that progression.”

“Our firm is ambitious but key to our culture is approachability. I’m delighted to take the baton from Andrew and lead our fantastic, growing team as it continues to provide quality legal advice to individuals and organisations, regionally and throughout the UK.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Andrew Holt is happy to welcome his colleague as his successor. Speaking of Chris’ appointment, he said: “Chris is a natural successor, having proven leadership and management qualities. Over the last 30 years we have spent time together, he’s shown to be a people person through and through. Chris already has the trust and confidence of over 420 free-thinking people within the business. He will engender that same trust and confidence of our client base, referrers and stakeholders. I have every confidence that Chris will excel in the role of senior partner and the business will continue to go from strength to strength.”

Robin added: “I have worked with Chris for the last three years in his capacity as a member of our management team and I have no doubt he will be an exceptional senior partner for Wilkin Chapman. I look forward to working with Chris to drive our strategy forwards and achieve the ambitious goals we have set ourselves.”