The airline’s latest recruitment drive could help you swap your 9-to-5 for a life in the skies 🌍

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wizz Air will train 1,200 new pilots by 2028, including 240 based in the UK

The scheme is open to career changers with no prior flying experience required

Training takes around two years, following a six-month selection process

The move supports Wizz Air’s plan to expand its fleet to 500 aircraft by 2030

Applicants can apply through the airline’s official careers site at careers.wizzair.com

A major budget airline has announced a huge expansion of its pilot training programme, pledging to train 1,200 new pilots by 2028 — including 240 based in the UK.

The scheme is part of Wizz Air’s plans to grow its fleet and route network across Europe, and is open both to aviation enthusiasts and career changers with no previous flying experience.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It offers a rare opportunity to retrain into one of the most in-demand professions in travel and, according to the airline, the recruitment process takes around six months, followed by two years of intensive flight training.

Wizz Air already employs 2,800 pilots, with more than 250 operating out of the UK, and hopes the new intake will help fuel its ambition to operate 500 aircraft by 2030.

A Wizz Air jet comes in to land at Gatwick Airport. The airline will train 1,200 new pilots by 2028, including 240 based in the UK (Photo: BEN STANSALL/AFP via Getty Images) | AFP via Getty Images

Captain Phil Cullen, Wizz Air UK’s Head of Operations and Accountable Manager, said: “Our commitment to training 1,200 new pilots by 2028 represents a major investment in the future of aviation and the UK’s economic landscape.

“We’re particularly excited to expand our recruitment efforts into Ireland for the first time, and to open the door for people seeking a career change.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

How to apply for Wizz Air pilot training and other roles

The airline says it’s particularly keen to attract people looking to switch careers, whether from hospitality, engineering, teaching or any other sector.

Candidates need strong communication and problem-solving skills, but no prior flying experience is required. Trainees will receive structured ground school education and simulator instruction before progressing to real aircraft training.

Those interested in joining Wizz Air, either through its pilot training programme or in other departments, can apply directly through the company’s official careers site at careers.wizzair.com.

Applicants should select “Pilot Academy” for flight training roles, or browse opportunities in cabin crew, engineering, operations, and corporate positions. Each listing includes eligibility criteria, salary details, and application guidance.

Are you job-hunting? To view thousands of roles available right now, visit the JobsToday website.